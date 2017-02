An Airbus A380 aircraft of 'Singapore Airlines' is pictured at the Airbus facility in Finkenwerder near Hamburg January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

PARIS European planemaker Airbus won 91 plane orders last month, dominated by sales of standard and new-engine versions of its single-aisle A320 family of aircraft, it said on Monday.

Orders included 33 revamped A320neo and 18 standard-engine A320-family planes for AviancaTaca, Airbus said.

The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS EAD.PA added that it delivered 37 planes last month, including one A380 superjumbo.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)