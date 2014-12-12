A section of an Airbus A350 is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

PARIS European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways are close to resolving an unspecified issue that delayed the delivery of the first A350 and are exploring new dates within the next 10 days, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it was postponing the delivery, which had been scheduled for Dec. 13, but did not give a reason.

Both companies are optimistic the aircraft will be delivered by the end of December, the people said.

Airbus and Qatar Airways declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)