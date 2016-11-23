Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
PARIS Restructuring plans at planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) could result in 780 job cuts, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday, citing an estimate from the CFTC trade union.
Airbus Group in September announced it would merge with its planemaking unit, in a move aimed at reducing bureaucracy and simplifying its brand.
The CFTC union said that various Airbus works council groups had already been contacted over impending job reductions as a result of the plan, with 780 job cuts envisaged.
"With respect to the ongoing...process and in absence of any decision, we do not comment on any speculation in the media," an Airbus spokesman said when asked about the report.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Julien Ponthus)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) should come into force within two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, just as the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump clouds the outlook for global trade.