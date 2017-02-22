PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) warned supplier Zodiac (ZODC.PA) that it must not let itself be distracted by its planned tie-up with aero engine maker Safran (SAF.PA), adding that the seat maker still had work to do after delays in supplying cabin equipment.

"I hope that it will not degrade Zodiac's performance because we need drastic improvements still, despite all the improvements that took place last year," Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday.

"My message would be: no distraction on the operations," he added.

Safran launched an agreed $9 billion bid for Zodiac in January.

