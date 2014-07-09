The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, February 25, 2014 on the eve of its 2013 annual results presentation. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and Chief Executive Officer, attend a signing ceremony with easyJet at the transport ministry in Paris March 19, 2014 about an order for 100 A320neo and 35 A320ceo single-aisle planes. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

British fraud investigators have questioned defence officials and former and current employees of an Airbus (AIR.PA) subsidiary in connection with allegations of corruption in Saudi Arabia, the aerospace and defence company said on Wednesday.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which confirmed that unnamed individuals had been arrested over the weekend, launched a criminal investigation into allegations surrounding Airbus unit GPT Special Project Management in Saudi Arabia in August 2012.

The investigation hinges on allegations of bribery in connection with a $3.3 billion (1.93 billion pounds) GPT contract to provide communications and intranet services for the Saudi National Guard, which protects the kingdom's royal family. (reut.rs/1lRLrGk)

"Airbus Group understands that four former and current employees were recently interviewed – along with MOD (Britain's Ministry of Defence) officials - as part of a wide-ranging SFO investigation into subsidiary GPT," a spokesman said.

A spokesman for the SFO confirmed there had been arrests over the weekend but declined to comment on the number of people held for questioning or whether they were part of the investigation into the Airbus unit.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment.

Allegations of corruption are not new to the defence industry, where companies tend to use individuals or third-parties to help to broker deals to win lucrative contracts.

British and U.S. prosecutors are investigating allegations of bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.L) in Asia. The aerospace and defence company has said it is cooperating with the inquiries.

While all serious fraud investigations are complex, they can also be highly political.

Under former SFO head Richard Wardle, the agency dropped an investigation into alleged corruption in a BAE Systems (BAES.L) arms deal with Saudi Arabia in 2006 after an intervention by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Pravin Char)