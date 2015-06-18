An Airbus A350 jetliner participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON Shares in European aerospace group Airbus (AIR.PA) fell to three month-lows on Thursday, weighed down by expectations of fewer orders this year compared to previous years and by a rebound in the euro EUR=.

Airbus was down 2.5 percent, underperforming declines of 1.3 percent at peers Rolls Royce (RR.L) and BAE Systems (BAES.L).

Traders pointed to the fact that the number and size of the deals to date at the Paris Air Show is below that of many recent trade shows.

They also cited a rebound in the euro on currency markets as adding further negative pressure to Airbus' shares.

The euro rebounded against the U.S. dollar, as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate increases may start later than many have anticipated.

