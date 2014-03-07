An Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), a variant of the KC-45 tanker is shown while refuelling two probe-equipped F/A-18 fighter aircraft in this handout photograph taken November 2009 and released on July 9, 2010. REUTERS/EADS North America

Visitors walk past a miniature model of the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

PARIS Airbus Defence and Space said on Friday the Singapore Air Force had selected it to supply six A330 MRTT refuelling jets and that India was close to ordering another half dozen.

"The aircraft will be delivered under the terms of a firm contract which has already been signed," the company, a subsidiary of Airbus Group (AIR.PA), said in a statement.

The deal brings the total number of converted Airbus jetliners sold as tankers to 34 after Australia, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE previously placed orders.

India is in the "final stages of contractual negotiations for six aircraft," according to the statement.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)