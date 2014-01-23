Visitors and staff chat at the ATR pavilion at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

PARIS Turbo-prop aircraft maker ATR said on Thursday it delivered 74 aircraft in 2013, bringing in record revenue of $1.63 billion (982.22 million pounds), up 13 percent from the year before.

Deliveries rose 12 percent from 64 the previous year, the Franco-Italian company said.

The company, which competes with Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) for sales of regional turbo-prop aircraft, said it had 89 firm orders and 106 options, giving it a backlog of 221 aircraft at the end of the year.

ATR is jointly owned by European aerospace company Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI.

Industry executives have said the Toulouse-based firm is studying the launch of an all-new aircraft with 90 seats, expanding its popular 72-seat model, subject to agreement over scarce engineering resources with its shareholders.

