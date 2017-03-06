Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
SAN DIEGO Airbus (AIR.PA) expects the jetliner industry to book almost 30 percent fewer net orders in 2017, but to maintain a slow increase in deliveries, its sales chief said on Monday.
John Leahy, chief operating officer for customers at the world's second-largest jet producer behind Boeing (BA.N), said he expected the industry would book over 1,000 net orders in 2017 compared with around 1,400 in 2016.
He did not say how this would translate into orders for Airbus, which has not issued a forecast for new commercial business this year.
Leahy also said that Airbus would not embark on significant new airplane developments in coming years.
"We are not planning any great new developments in the next few years ... We will be doing incremental improvements," Leahy told the Istat Americas air finance conference.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.