PHOENIX Airbus is examining with some airlines whether there is enough demand for a new and larger version of its A350 passenger jet and expects to update the industry at the Farnborough Airshow in July, sales chief John Leahy said on Monday.

The current largest version, the A350-1000, seats 369 passengers.

Boeing is offering a larger twin-engined jetliner with 406-seats, the 777-9.

Development of that aircraft, as well as a larger version of the 787 Dreamliner, are both on track, according to Marketing Vice President Randy Tinseth.

Both executives were speaking to a large gathering of aircraft financiers at the Istat Americas conference, in Phoenix, Arizona.

