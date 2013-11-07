The new Airbus A350 takes off for its maiden flight at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

PARIS Airbus EAD.PA extended a lead over rival Boeing (BA.N) in October, selling 153 jets to bring new orders for the first 10 months of the year to 1,265 aircraft, data showed on Thursday.

Fresh business was dominated by high-profile deals with two airlines previously loyal to Boeing (BA.N), as the two companies compete fiercely to sell their latest fuel-saving aircraft - Mexican airline VivaAerobus and Japan Airlines (9201.T).

Boeing, which won the race on both orders and deliveries in 2012, is expected to hit back with significant sales at this month's Dubai Airshow but analysts say Airbus has the edge in this year's order battle while remaining behind on deliveries.

After cancellations, Airbus booked a total of 1,215 net orders from January to October, compared with Boeing's broadly comparable tally of 955 net orders between Jan 1 and Oct 29.

Airbus had already exceeded its official target of 1,000 gross orders before cancellations by the end of September, but by breaking above 1,200 it has also beaten an internal goal.

Airbus continued, however, to show a blank scorecard for 2013 sales of the A380 superjumbo. Disappointing sales of the world's largest aircraft have raised questions over production and plans to break even on it in 2015.

Parent EADS is expected to update investors on production, new plane developments and its overall order targets with quarterly results on November 14.

Airbus delivered a total of 504 planes between January and October including four A380s that brought total superjumbo deliveries to 18, against a full-year target of 25.

The latest order figures come as Boeing prepares to unveil potentially record orders for its new 777X wide-body jet at the November 17-21 Dubai Airshow, subject to board approval.

Industry sources say a decision on whether to launch the plane with what some estimate to be as many as 250 potential orders, including a Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) deal already in the pipeline, hinges on union and legislature approval for plans to build the plane in the Seattle area in return for concessions.

Airbus is also negotiating to sell aircraft at the top Middle East aerospace event and is expected to close a deal for 20 A380s with leasing company Doric Lease Corp soon.

Boeing said it had booked a further two net orders for 787s in the past week, to bring the total for the year to 957.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Natalie Huet, Greg Mahlich)