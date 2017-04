An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Air France-KLM no longer has firm orders, nor options for Airbus A380s, a spokeswoman for the Franco-Dutch airline said on Wednesday, confirming a Nikkei report.

A source close to the company also said the airline had dropped an order for two Airbus A380s and ordered three Airbus A350s instead of the A380s.

