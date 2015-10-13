PARIS Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA), the operator of Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, plans to lower its charges to help struggling Air France (AIRF.PA).

Aeroports de Paris chief executive Augustin de Romanet told reporters on Tuesday that ADP no longer wants to be accused of weakening fellow state-owned firm Air France, which accounts for half of its traffic and a quarter of its sales.

ADP said its new tariffs will increase more slowly compared to the 2011-2015 period and will favour airlines that fly to international destinations from Paris.

From April 1, 2016, passenger fees on long-haul flights will fall and airlines with growing traffic will not have to pay charges for new passengers.

To make up for falling long-haul fees, ADP will increase charges on low-occupancy short-haul and medium-haul flights. This will reward budget airlines that fill up their planes and make better use of precious landing slots.

From 2016, ADP also plans to automate boarding for passengers, which will cut baggage handling charges now paid by Air France.

The French state owns 50.6 percent of ADP and 17.6 percent of Air France parent company Air France-KLM.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Adrian Croft)