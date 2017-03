An Alitalia plane approaches to land at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

PARIS Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) is open to giving struggling Italian carrier Alitalia its rightful role in a merged entity but only if certain conditions are met, its chief executive told French television.

"The integration of Alitalia would allow Alitalia its rightful role, like Air France-KLM's, but this can only be done under certain conditions," Alexandre de Juniac told LCI on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Noelle Mennella; Editing by John Irish)