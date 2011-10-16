Pierre-Henri Gourgeon, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, arrives for the presentation of the company's 2010-2011 full year results in Paris May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) group Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon will step down on Monday in a management shake-up that will see Chairman Jean-Cyrille Spinetta return as CEO, French newspapers Le Figaro and Les Echos reported on Sunday.

A board meeting will approve the CEO change, as well as the appointment of Alexandre de Juniac, a former top aide of ex-finance minister Christine Lagarde, as top executive at the Air France division, the newspapers said, citing unnamed sources.

Le Figaro said that Gourgeon was being forced out because of the company's results as well as a difficult relationship with Spinetta, who was CEO before becoming head of the supervisory board in 2009.

The French media has widely tipped de Juniac to become CEO of the Air France division, a move that had been seen as a transition towards succeeding Gourgeon as group CEO.