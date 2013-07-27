BERLIN Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) is in talks with German turnaround specialist Intro Aviation to sell its CityJet regional airline, a partner of the German company said.

"We've been in talks with Air France for some time," Hans Rudolf Woehrl, co-founder of Intro Aviation told Reuters on Saturday.

"We're still light years away from an agreement and whether or not there will be a deal also remains completely open," said Woehrl, also owner of the namesake Woehrl fashion-store chain.

German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported the talks earlier on Saturday, also citing Woehrl.

A spokesman for Air France declined to comment.

Intro Aviation, founded in 1973 and based near Nuremberg, acquired German airline Deutsche BA from British Airways (now part of IAG (ICAG.L)) for one euro in 2003, according to the company's website.

The airline was renamed DBA and then sold to Air Berlin, Germany's No. 2 airline, in 2006. The same year, Intro Aviation took a majority stake in Germany's LTU group before selling the rehabilitated carrier to Air Berlin in 2007.

Dublin-based CityJet, the No. 1 carrier at London City Airport, has a fleet of 38 aircraft and offers more than 480 weekly flights to 21 destinations across Europe, according to its website.

