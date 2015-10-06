EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
PARIS The people who attacked managers at Air France on Monday, when the human resources chief's shirt was ripped off in images that went around the world, must be severely punished, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.
"These are the acts of thugs," Valls said at Air France's headquarters near Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. "Violence is unacceptable ... there must be severe sanctions."
Valls called for negotiations to continue between the airline and its staff, and said the government supported Air France's management in its efforts to turn around the company.
Air France managers fled a meeting with the works council on Monday about mass job cuts after angry staff waving banners and flags stormed the room.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.