Workers unveil the new Air France logo on a Boeing 777 300-ER in Everett, Washington, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Marcus R Donner

PARIS Air France will announce next week a plan to cut 1,400 jobs via voluntary redundancies, officials at two unions said on Wednesday.

The cuts would be mostly for ground staff of the airline, they said. "About 1,400 people would be affected", a union official said, asking not to be named.

(Reporting By Cyril Altmeyer, editing by Alister Doyle)