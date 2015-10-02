PARIS The cost-cutting reforms Air France has been trying to push through over the past year must get done if the company is to survive amid fierce competition in the airline industry, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

He was intervening after an end-September deadline for pilots to agree the reforms passed, and as management threatened to make even deeper cuts as a result.

"Air France-KLM must carry out reforms," Macron told reporters. "I call on social partners, and pilots in particular, to take their responsibilities," he added. "The door remains open for constructive counter-proposals."

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Michel Rose)