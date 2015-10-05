FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
PARIS Air France on Monday confirmed the details of a deeper cost-cutting plan it has put together in the absence of agreement with pilot unions on a previous, less drastic set of cutbacks.
"Facing the impossibility of signing agreements enabling the implementation of productivity measures to restore long-term profitability, Air France is now forced to launch a restructuring plan of its long-haul network," the airline, part of the France-Dutch group Air France KLM, said in a statement.
The new plan, some parts of which were made public months ago while others have leaked out over recent days, includes cutting back the long-haul network by 10 percent, early retirement of aircraft leading to a smaller fleet by 2017, and some 2,900 job cuts involving air crew and ground staff.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .