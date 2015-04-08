Banks leaving UK may get years to comply with ECB rules - Lautenschlaeger
FRANKFURT Banks moving from Britain to the EU because of Brexit could be given years to fully comply with European Central Bank rules, a top ECB supervisor said on Monday.
PARIS Air France (AIRF.PA) will cancel 40 percent of medium-haul flights on Wednesday due to an air traffic controllers' strike, the domestic French network of Air France-KLM said on Tuesday.
The airline also warned of "major traffic disruption" and last-minute cancellations on its short-haul operations at Paris Orly and other French airports.
Two thirds of short-haul Orly flights and 40 percent of flights to and from other French airports operated by its HOP! Air France unit will be cancelled, it said in a statement.
It said almost all long-haul flights would be unaffected.
France's civil aviation authority said controllers had notified it of plans to strike on both Wednesday and Thursday.
The SNCTA controllers' union said in a blog posting that it was protesting about "imprecise" offers from state employers regarding work conditions and retirement plans.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.