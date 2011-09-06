An Air France passenger plane takes off at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) is eyeing cost savings of 700-800 million euros per year to help face down economic uncertainty, according to French daily Les Echos.

The cuts would go beyond this year's planned savings of 470 million euros, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon addressed union representatives on Monday and warned the group would have to cut its growth targets, citing an "uncertain" outlook, the report said.

In addition to a salary freeze and a cut in capacity growth for next summer, divisional heads have been asked to come up with additional cost savings by the end of the year, it said.

"The airline is looking at all ways to cut costs and this work is ongoing," an AF-KLM spokeswoman said without further comment.

A decision over the purchase of around 100 long-haul planes is expected "in the coming days," the newspaper said. Its Monday edition said the order could be reached during a board meeting in New York on September 15.

