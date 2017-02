PARIS Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) plans to cut 5,000 jobs by 2015 through a voluntary redundancy plan, the website of French daily Le Figaro said on Sunday.

The paper said Air France-KLM, which employs 103,000 staff, would try to speed up natural attrition. Every year, about 800 people leave the company, but it wants to double that number with a voluntary redundancy plan that would be open to all staff members, Le Figaro said.

