PARIS Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) unveiled a wider first-quarter operating loss on Friday as increased passenger traffic failed to compensate for weak international trade and record fuel costs.

Operating losses grew to 597 million euros (485 million pounds) from 403 million euros a year ago on revenue which grew 6 percent to 5.645 billion euros. Net losses were flat at 368 million euros.

"As expected, the first quarter was difficult in spite of an improvement in activity in March," Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta said in a statement.

The Franco-Dutch group warned of wider operating losses in the first half, but maintained its objectives for the full year as a restructuring plan starts to bear fruit in the second half.

Analysts on average expected a first-quarter operating loss of 560 million euros on sales of 5.53 billion and a net loss of 409 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Investors had largely written off the prospect of narrower losses in the first quarter as the partially state-owned company continues to negotiate with unions on a restructuring plan. Air France-KLM has said any improvement should come in the second half.

Coming on the last day of campaigning for the French presidential elections, the statement made only sparse reference to the politically sensitive negotiations, which analysts say are crucial to the airline's future.

Noting that the group's fuel bill is expected to rise by 1.1 billion euros this year, it said: "In this context, the group is highly focused on the negotiations underway, the successful outcome of which will enable it to significantly improve its economic efficiency between now and 2014."

The airline is negotiating the second stage of the Transform 2015 plan which aims to shed 2 billion euros of debt over three years. French unions fear significant job cuts, while analysts speculate opposition to cuts could harden if Socialist front-runner Francois Hollande defeats President Nicolas Sarkozy.

France's political context will only be fully established after parliamentary elections in June, a month during which Air France-KLM also hopes to finalize new collective labour pacts.

The group's strike-prone French network Air France is looking for a 20 percent rise in operating efficiency by 2014.

Group net debt stood at 6.432 billion euros at end-March, with the ratio to shareholders' funds increasing to 1.12 from 1.07 at end-2011. It is targeting a maximum 6.5 billion euros of net debt and lower unit costs at constant fuel prices by year-end.

Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which has overtaken Air France-KLM as Europe's largest airline group by revenue, announced plans on Thursday to slash 3,500 administrative jobs around the world as it tries to offset soaring fuel costs.

