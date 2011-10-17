PARIS Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) shares rose as much as 6.2 percent on Monday on reports of a deeper-than-expected management reshuffle that would see Chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta temporarily resume control as chief executive.

CEO Pierre-Henri Gourgeon had been expected to cede control of the French division of the Franco-Dutch group to former finance ministry official and defence industry executive Alexandre de Juniac while staying on as chief executive of parent group Air France-KLM.

But Le Figaro and Les Echos reported that Gourgeon, whose mandate was renewed in July, would be replaced in both roles at a board meeting on Monday after clashing with Spinetta over details of the management handover and overseeing a weaker performance than at rival European airlines.

Air France-KLM confirmed it would hold a board meeting later on Monday but declined further comment.

"It looks as though the Spinetta-Juniac duo will be able to put in place the necessary restructuring measures that Gourgeon should have carried out years ago," a Paris-based analyst said, asking not to be named.

"On the other hand, doing this just a few months before (April-May 2012) presidential elections will be difficult for such a symbolic company as Air France, and the decision seems to have been rushed, so it will be some time before we see the real management structure," the analyst added.

Air France-KLM shares were up 4.7 percent at 5.78 euros at 1015 GMT (11:15 a.m. BST), among the top performers on the broad French SBF120 index .SBF120.

They have fallen almost 53 percent in the past six months, compared with a 26 percent decline for International Airlines Group (IAG) (ICAG.L) and a 35 percent drop at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), while leading European stocks .FTEU3 have on average dipped 14 percent.

Air France-KLM posted an operating loss of 145 million euros (127 million pounds) in the April-June quarter, compared with a profit of 230 million at Lufthansa and a 134 million-euro operating profit after exceptional items at IAG, the parent of British Airways and Iberia.

(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)