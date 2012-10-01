PARIS Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it plans to respond to the unstable economic environment by keeping seating capacity on its flights during the winter season at roughly the same level as a year ago.

The carrier will raise capacity by 0.5 percent on its long-haul network and cut it by 0.5 percent on medium-haul flights, it said in a statement on Monday.

"Within an unstable economic environment, the Air France-KLM group has decided for the 2012-13 winter season ... to stabilise its growth in capacity compared with winter 2011-12," Air France-KLM said.

The winter season runs from October 28 until March 23. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)