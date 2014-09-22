Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday proposals by Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) management to end a strike by pilots were reasonable.
"The management has made proposals that seem reasonable to me," Valls said. "For France's image, for the image of the company and its future ... it is time that a solution is found. This strike must end as quickly as possible."
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.