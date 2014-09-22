French Prime Minister Manuel Valls sits in the cockpit of an Airbus A380 aircraft at the Airbus headquarters in Hamburg September 22, 2014. REUTERS/REUTERS/Axel Heimken/Pool

PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday proposals by Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) management to end a strike by pilots were reasonable.

"The management has made proposals that seem reasonable to me," Valls said. "For France's image, for the image of the company and its future ... it is time that a solution is found. This strike must end as quickly as possible."

(Reporting By Alexander Ratz; writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)