Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators have sent Brussels Airlines (LHAG.DE) and TAP Portugal a statement of objections over their code-sharing on the Brussels-Lisbon route because they believe it restricts competition between the two airlines.
The European Commission said it had concerns that the two airlines pursued an anti-competitive strategy on the Brussels-Lisbon route by discussing a capacity reduction, granting each other unlimited rights to sell seats on each other's flights and aligning their ticket prices.
"We are concerned that in this particular case Brussels Airlines and TAP Portugal may have used their codeshare to restrict competition and harm passengers' interests on the Brussels to Lisbon route," said Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.
LONDON Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.