SAO PAULO, Dec 17 - Brazil's airline crews, from pilots to flight engineers and technical staff, plan to strike on December 20 for an undetermined period of time to demand pay raises, SNA, the union representing crews, said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by SNA, airlines refused to award wage increases surpassing past inflation and including a measure of productivity. Companies in different sectors have sought to lower labour costs in Brazil by limiting pay increases for next year.

The strike will be launched in the eve of year-end holidays in Brazil, usually the busiest time of the year in the country's airports. A series of stoppages during similar periods in past years, such as Christmas or Brazil's traditional Carnival season, left millions of passengers stranded in the country's busiest airports, such as São Paulo's Congonhas and Guarulhos, and Rio de Janeiro's Galeão.

Calls seeking comments from the nation's largest airlines, including Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, were not immediately answered.

