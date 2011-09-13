A traveller walks to his flight at Ronald Reagan National Airport as the sun rises in Washington, September 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. airlines face a challenging economy for the rest of the year, but travel demand is strong, executives said on Tuesday as their shares moved up.

Speaking on webcasts from the Deutsche Bank Aviation & Transportation Conference in New York, the leaders of major U.S. airlines said seating capacity would shrink in the next year as economic pressures bear down.

"I think it's fair to say that the environment seems to be holding up pretty well," said Beverly Goulet, Vice President of corporate development at AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines. "Our booking levels are pretty consistent with where they were last year."

U.S. airline shares, which hit new lows in the past month, moved up on Tuesday, in some cases dramatically, with the Arca Airline index .xal up 5.1 percent. US Airways was up more than 20 percent at midday at $5.84. Southwest, Delta, AMR and United Continental Holdings also advanced in a range between near 6 percent to about 9 percent.

Goulet said American would cut capacity -- the number of seats for sale -- for the fourth quarter by about 0.5 percent for the last three months of the year. She also said the carrier would adjust capacity on transatlantic routes for early 2012.

The airline industry is struggling to recover from a years-long downturn spurred by volatile fuel prices and a global economic downturn that drained travel demand. Airlines have regained stability by consolidating and downsizing to pull excess capacity out of their systems.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) has said it would cut capacity as much as 5 percent for the fourth quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) Chief Financial Officer Laura Wright said at the conference the carrier's capacity would be flat or slightly down next year.

Industry leader United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) said it would curb domestic capacity in 2012, while increasing international flights.

Southwest's Wright added that September bookings were looking good and said her company expects passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important measure, to rise in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range in the current third quarter.

US Airways Group Inc LCC.N President Scott Kirby said reports of a slowdown in the airline industry are overblown.

"The demand environment is very robust," Kirby said at the conference. "We just don't see any evidence yet of a slowdown.

"I think you're going to see strong revenue results across the industry in September and surprisingly good results, particularly in light of what you read in the headlines."

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago and Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Andre Grenon)