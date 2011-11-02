Pressure mounted on the European Union on Wednesday to back down over charges for jetliner pollution as a United Nations body was urged to weigh in and help prevent a carbon trade war.

The aviation industry called for urgent action to prevent disruption to trade and tourism links as a result of EU plans to make airlines join a cap-and-trade scheme to curb emissions, which has sparked tit-for-tat legislation in the U.S. Congress.

After months of rhetoric on both sides, the United States, China and two dozen nations including the world's newest trade powers prepared to complain about the plan at the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organisation in Montreal.

A working paper due to be discussed there Wednesday, seen by Reuters, urged the U.N.'s aviation standards body to tell the EU to abandon unilateral proposals and back ICAO efforts to come up with a global alternative within two years.

The EU plans are due to take effect on January 1, prompting a warning from airlines that they could lose 1.2 billion euros (1.0 billion pounds) in 2012, equivalent to a quarter of this year's profits.

Besides any economic effects, opposing nations say the plan would infringe a "cardinal principle of state sovereignty" by basing its charges on the distance flown by each flight, meaning foreign airspace would be included in the calculations.

Under a 1944 pact setting rules for aviation after World War II, each country has exclusive authority over its skies.

Critics also say it would discriminate against nations located furthest away from Europe.

The EU has insisted on its right to go ahead with the scheme as it tackles greenhouse gas emissions, but its top climate official struck a conciliatory tone Wednesday.

"I think in the way the European Union constructed its law there is plenty of room for flexibility and manoeuvre," Hedegaard told Reuters in an interview on a visit to Moscow.

"We also said third parties, if they do something else to try to cope with the emissions from aviation, can be exempted from paying in Europe when they land in Europe ... We are very willing to look into these equivalent measures."

Hedegaard gave no details but said she did not believe the dispute would lead to U.S. airlines avoiding Europe.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted last week to ban U.S. compliance with the scheme, raising the prospect that flights could be disrupted. It remained unclear whether the Democrat-controlled Senate would back the move.

TICKET PRICES SAFE

With billions riding on new regulations, environmental measures increasingly spill over to trade tensions. European bioethanol producers targeted U.S. farmers Wednesday in a dispute that could lead to import tariffs on the green fuel.

Under the EU aviation plan, airlines would have to adopt an emissions trading scheme that has been running since 2005.

Airlines would be allocated tradeable pollution allowances, with each permit representing a tonne of carbon dioxide. Each time a flight to, from or within the EU emits that much CO2 an allowance must be handed back from the same pot or acquired.

Airlines failing to obey face fines of 100 euros per missing permit, or 10 times their current market value. In extreme cases they could be banned from the 27-nation bloc.

The 26 objecting nations warned of a "chaotic situation" as other countries tried to come up with competing schemes.

The U.S.-backed group includes Brazil, Russia and India and represents a majority of ICAO's 36-member governing council.

Tony Tyler, director general of the International Air Transport Association, which represents 230 airlines, said the industry was ready to adopt market-based tools to control emissions but urged the EU to act internationally.

"We urge the Europeans to drop their proposals and devote the energy they and other states are spending on fighting each other to co-operating on developing a (global) framework," he told reporters in a conference call.

Tyler said consumers would be spared higher ticket prices because of competition, but that the carbon plan would hit profits and make it harder to invest in cleaner aircraft.

The airport industry, which often squabbles with airlines over landing charges, gave its backing to the carriers by calling for urgent action to avert a trade conflict.

Environmental groups argue air travellers have had an easy ride on pollution and that adding aviation to the EU's prime tool for controlling greenhouse emissions would address this.

"Emissions have doubled in 20 years and a plane ticket is about the cheapest way a person can heat the planet right now in terms of CO2 per dollar," said Dudley Curtis of the T&E environmental lobby group, based in Brussels.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Barbara Lewis, Timothy Heritage, Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by Christian Plumb)