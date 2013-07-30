SINGAPORE U.S. aviation regulators have mandated that foreign airlines must use automatic landing aids, instead of visual cues, when approaching San Francisco International Airport where an Asiana Airlines Boeing Co 777 crashed last month.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it has noticed a higher number of aborted landings, or go-arounds, by foreign carriers conducting visual approaches after last month's incident involving the South Korean carrier.

The FAA added that it was looking into an incident involving an aircraft operated by Taiwan's EVA Air on July 23, when it approached San Francisco at a lower than normal altitude.

The FAA said that it would assign "alternate instrument approaches", including the use of global positioning systems (GPS), to foreign airlines on approach into San Francisco. U.S. airlines are not affected by this rule.

This comes as ongoing upgrade works to two of San Francisco's runways, 28R and 28L, mean that pilots will not be able to use glide slopes, an instrument landing aid, until late August. These guide pilots down a specific path until they land.

The Asiana pilots were trying to land at runway 28L using visual cues when last month's crash occurred. The aircraft was also flying at a lower than normal altitude before crashing.

Three passengers died in the crash and investigators are trying to understand why the aircraft was flying so low, and why the pilots waited until the last few seconds before trying to abort the landing.

Pilots can normally conduct either visual or instrument landings during clear weather.

(Reporting by Siva Govindasamy and Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)