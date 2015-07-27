BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday it had referred France to the European Court of Justice for failing to recover state aid from Ryanair (RYA.I) and Transavia (AIRF.PA) for contractual and marketing arrangements with French airports.

The Commission decided in July 2014 that France should recover close to 10 million euros in total because it found that the airlines paid less than the additional costs linked to their presence in the airport.

However, the Commission said that France had failed to recover the aid within the required period of four months.

