The logo of Airbus Group is seen during the first public flight of an E-Fan aircraft during the e-Aircraft Day at the Bordeaux Merignac airport, southwestern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MIAMI Airline executives are showing increasing interest in a new version of Airbus' A321neo jetliner, in a further sign that the forthcoming plane is taking the battle to Boeing, lessor BOC Aviation Chief Executive Robert Martin said.

“I have met at least 20 CEOs in the last four days, who basically have told me ‘We’re interested in the plane. When have you got them available?’” Martin told Reuters at the conclusion of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting in Miami on Tuesday.

“If you’d asked me a week ago I’d probably have been pretty lukewarm on it,” with interest from only a handful of airline chiefs.

BOC Aviation, owned by the Bank of China (601988.SS), is a global aircraft leasing firm that owns 230 planes and has another 201 on order from Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA).

Airbus has aimed the A321neo, the long-range version of its largest single-aisle jetliner, to fill a gap between Boeing’s forthcoming single-aisle 737-9 MAX and the twin-aisle 787.

The gap was created when Boeing stopped making its larger single-aisle 757 a decade ago, and is growing as airlines retire older 757s from their fleets.

Martin said the airline CEOs he spoke with were attracted to the A321’s range, which would allow them to use the plane to replace not only 757s but larger twin-aisle Boeing 767s.

Boeing has said the A321neo is only catching up to the capability of the 737-9 MAX, and that it doesn’t plan a long-range version. Boeing also has shot down talk that it may revive the 757. Instead, it says it expects to create a new 757 replacement around 2030.

The A320neo family has captured more orders than the MAX. The first A320neo is due to enter service late this year, compared with 2017 for the MAX.

Some critics have raised concerns that long-range A321neo's fuel tanks will reduce cargo and baggage space.

Martin said the plane's range was what mattered most for routes between smaller cities.

BOC Aviation has 44 Airbus A320neo family aircraft on order. Martin said he did not expect to order any at the Paris Airshow that begins next week.

(Editing by Stephen Coates)