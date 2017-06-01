FTSE propped up by Whitbread, Berkeley as Provident Financial plummets
LONDON British shares slipped less than their European peers on Wednesday as gains from Whitbread helped mitigate losses from sub-prime lender Provident Financial.
BERLIN Global airlines warned on Thursday of "major disruption" if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on aviation traffic.
Traffic between the UK and other EU member states is currently covered by the EU Open Skies deal which allows EU airlines unlimited flying rights to, from and within other EU countries.
If no overall Brexit deal is agreed within the two year time frame for negotiations, it is unclear what rules would govern airlines with significant British and EU business after Brexit.
International Air Transport Association Director General Alexandre de Juniac said the association had identified a risk in terms of access to the UK by non-UK carriers and access to Europe by UK carriers following Brexit.
"A negotiation that didn't take into account the question of traffic rights would create a major disruption in crossings between the UK and Europe, and our position is to say 'please maintain connectivity'," de Juniac said on Thursday.
Low cost carrier Ryanair has warned that in the worst case Brexit scenario flights could be halted between the UK and Europe.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
NEW YORK/HONG KONG China's stocks took a major step towards global acceptance on Wednesday, finally winning a long campaign for inclusion in a leading emerging markets benchmark, in what was seen as a milestone for global investing.
LONDON The Bank of England reported on Wednesday that consumers were under growing pressure form rising inflation, but business investment plans had strengthened and sterling weakness was boosting export volumes.