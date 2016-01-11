France's gig economy creates hope and tension as election looms
PARIS It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital.
FRANKFURT The decline in global demand for air freight may be bottoming out, with cargo volumes growing month-on-month in November, the International Air Transport Association said on Monday.
Air freight volumes were down 1.2 percent in November compared with a year earlier, but total cargo volumes were up when compared with October 2015, IATA said.
"Although the headline growth rate fell again, and the global economic outlook remains fragile, it appears that parts of Asia-Pacific are growing again and globally, export orders are looking better," IATA director general Tony Tyler said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
PARIS It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia should investigate the possible transfer of funds to North Korea's leadership, the deputy home minister said on Tuesday, after Reuters reported that the head of a Malaysian conglomerate had for years funnelled cash to Pyongyang.