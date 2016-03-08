A passenger aircraft makes its landing approach at dusk at Heathrow airport in west London, Britain, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FRANKFURT A slide in oil prices helped to boost demand for air travel in January, pointing to a strong year for passenger traffic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 7.1 percent in January, while the passenger load factor increased by 1.1 percent, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures on Tuesday.

"January maintained the strong traffic growth trend seen in 2015, showing the resilience of demand for connectivity despite recent turmoil in equity markets," said Tony Tyler, IATA’s director-general and CEO.

The record load factor is a result of strong demand, airlines making the most productive use of their assets and due to the latest decline in oil prices, Tyler said.

"Underlying conditions point to another strong year for passenger traffic, with the latest decline in oil prices likely providing additional stimulus for air travel growth," he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)