A delegate of the 68th International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting is pictured through an IATA logo in Beijing June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

FRANKFURT Global air traffic passenger demand rose 5.3 percent in July, airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday, with load factors stable and the outlook positive.

Capacity rose by 5.3 percent, giving an unchanged load factor - a measure of how full planes are - of 82.3 percent.

"The overall sluggishness at the beginning of the year appears to be behind us with growth in China and other emerging economies offsetting recent deterioration in the Eurozone," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

He echoed comments made in August that the Ebola outbreak in west Africa and instability in Ukraine and the Middle East could hurt demand.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)