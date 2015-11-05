FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BERLIN Demand for air travel increased further in September, and the outlook for the remainder of the year is good, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 7.3 percent in September, ahead of a 7.1 percent gain recorded in August, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures.
So far this year, demand is up 6.7 percent, in line with IATA's forecast for a 6.7 percent rise for the year as whole.
"The demand for air travel in September was robust - even with the economic slowdown in some key emerging markets such as China," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement. "The industry seems set for a positive end to 2015."
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.