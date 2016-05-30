A worker cleans the floor at the departures area inside the international airport of Santiago, Chile, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado - RTS17PN

BERLIN Global demand for passenger travel in April rose 4.6 percent, growing faster than demand for air freight, which is still in a difficult situation, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in Monday.

Demand for air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometres, was up 3.2 percent in April, but IATA head Tony Tyler said that was not a true reflection of the market.

"The reality is that demand is weak, as we see from global trade figures and there's little to indicate an uptick is imminent," he told journalists on a conference call.

Tyler was speaking ahead of IATA's annual meeting in Dublin from 1-3 June, where it will provide an updated forecast for airline industry profitability in 2016.

