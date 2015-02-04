Members of the United Nations' aviation arm, the International Civil Aviation Organization, meeting in Montreal this week, have endorsed a new standard that will require commercial aircraft to report their position every 15 minutes, a response to the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

The guideline, which ICAO is aiming to bring into force in November 2016, is the first stage of a proposal to ensure planes can be tracked and that accident sites can be located quickly, called the Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System.

1. ROUTINE FLIGHT TRACKING

This is the 15-minute standard, which ICAO has said could be met without retrofitting any planes. In emergencies or potential emergencies, aircraft would be required to check in more frequently, at least once every minute.

Any plane flying within radar coverage would easily meet this standard. On some trans-oceanic flights, airlines would need to activate satellite tracking systems that in many cases are already installed on their planes, or report in by radio at regular intervals.

The agency is not a regulator, but its standards typically become regulatory requirements in its 191 member states. ICAO sees this standard going into effect in November 2016. Member states would have to put the tracking rules into effect or notify the agency that they are not meeting the standard.

2. DISTRESS TRACKING

If this second proposal from ICAO's Secretariat is adopted, new aircraft built 2021 or later would have systems that make it possible to locate an accident site within six nautical miles, which is roughly equivalent to one minute of flying time.

The system would kick in after a signal from the ground, direction from the flight crew, or automatically based on the plane's behaviour.

Views are split on whether current satellite tracking systems could meet this standard, because they can be shut off by the pilot, making activation from the ground impossible.

3. FLIGHT RECORDER DATA RETRIEVAL

The third proposal is for the installation in new aircraft of "automatic deployable flight recorders", 'black box' flight recorders that eject from a plane during a crash. ICAO sees it going into effect by 2021.

Planemakers could use alternative technology, skipping the ejectable recorders, as long as it is possible to retrieve the same data in another way. For example, a recorder that transmits its data using satellites during a crash instead of physically ejecting might meet the standard.

