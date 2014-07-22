PARIS Air France said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until further notice due to the evolution of the security situation in Israel.

"For security reasons linked to the evolution of the local situation, Air France has decided to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv," a spokesman said.

"The decision was taken by the company's security division and will come into effect immediately and remain until further notice."

