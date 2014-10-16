BERLIN The number of people travelling by plane each year is expected to more than double to 7.3 billion by 2034, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.

That would represents average annual growth of 4.1 percent from the 3.3 billion passengers expected to travel this year, IATA, which represents around 240 global airlines, said in its first 20-year passenger growth forecast.

China is expected to overtake the United States as the world's largest passenger market, in terms of passengers travelling to, from and within the country, by 2030, IATA added.

While Asia-Pacific is predicted to enjoy annual growth rates of 4.9 percent over the next 20 years and North America 3.3 percent, Europe is set to have the slowest growth at 2.7 percent, according to the report.

