Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
WELLINGTON Air New Zealand Ltd (AIR.NZ) was put on a trading halt on Monday as the country's government moved to cut its shareholding to 53 percent from 73 percent.
The New Zealand government is selling a 20 percent stake in the airline, worth about NZ$365 million (189.7 million pounds) at Friday's closing prices, as part of its privatisation programme.
The sale is being done by a bookbuild process with broking houses over the next two days and is expected to be completed by the end of Tuesday.
"Although the Crown's intention to sell some of its shareholding was made public some time ago, Air New Zealand considers that it is appropriate to halt trading until the outcome of the Crown sell-down is known," the airline said in a statement.
Air New Zealand shares closed on Friday at NZ$1.65. In recent weeks the shares have traded as high as NZ$1.69, their highest since February 2008.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.