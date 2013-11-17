An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER featuring livery advertising the film The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey lands at Heathrow Airport, en route to Los Angeles and then Auckland, in London. November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

WELLINGTON Air New Zealand Ltd (AIR.NZ) was put on a trading halt on Monday as the country's government moved to cut its shareholding to 53 percent from 73 percent.

The New Zealand government is selling a 20 percent stake in the airline, worth about NZ$365 million (189.7 million pounds) at Friday's closing prices, as part of its privatisation programme.

The sale is being done by a bookbuild process with broking houses over the next two days and is expected to be completed by the end of Tuesday.

"Although the Crown's intention to sell some of its shareholding was made public some time ago, Air New Zealand considers that it is appropriate to halt trading until the outcome of the Crown sell-down is known," the airline said in a statement.

Air New Zealand shares closed on Friday at NZ$1.65. In recent weeks the shares have traded as high as NZ$1.69, their highest since February 2008.

