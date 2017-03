PARIS Paris airports operator ADP (ADP.PA) said on Thursday that it plans to open talks with labor unions on 370 job cuts, or 4 percent of its labor force.

The cuts would be achieved through voluntary departures.

ADP also said that over the next few years it planned to hire 120 people in passenger handling positions and 60 in "technical and maintenance trades."

