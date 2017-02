FRANKFURT Frankfurt Airport has stopped all incoming flights on Sunday due to snow and freezing temperatures, a spokeswoman for Germany's biggest airport said.

She said inbound flights were suspended tentatively for one hour from 01:00 p.m. British time.

Several aircraft could not take off because of poor weather, and there were not enough parking positions for incoming flights.

(Reporting By Joern Poltz; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Jane Baird)