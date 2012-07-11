FARNBOROUGH, England The schedule for Airbus's EAD.PA new widebody A350 passenger jet is still doable, but challenging, the European planemaker's chief operating officer told Reuters on Wednesday amid industry concerns over possible delays to the project.

"I would say that with the A350 we have made great progress. We delivered (sections of the first test aircraft) as promised to the final assembly line. The overall timing of our commitment is still doable, but challenging," Gunter Butschek said in an interview at the Farnborough Airshow.

The first A350, a lightweight carbon-composite jet being developed to compete with the Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 777, was originally due to be delivered in mid-2013 before the schedule was moved to mid-2014.

Didier Evrard, the head of the A350 programme, said at a presentation at the air show there had been a delay of about 4 weeks sorting out the software for the robot at Broughton, Wales, that will drill the wings for the A350.

UBS analysts said in a research note earlier on Wednesday they believed the A350 was facing a few teething problems, but expected the delay would be well within their base assumption of a one year slippage.

Shares in Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA were down over 4 percent in afternoon trade.

Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier also said the assembly process had started for the A350, but that there were some areas that needed working out. "This is normal. We will progressively move next year to first flight," he said.

Orders for the largest version of the A350 twin jet plane, the A350-1000, had been slow and Airbus announced an engine redesign last year.

Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) broke the drought on Tuesday by saying it planned to buy 10 of the A350-1000s and convert 16 planes already on order in a deal worth up to $4.2 billion.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)