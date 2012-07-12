FARNBOROUGH, England European planemaker Airbus EAD.PA is sticking to development targets for its A350 passenger jet after running into problems in preparing the wings for the first test plane, it said at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday.

"We have some issues, but we will continue to work on these issues. Does it mean that we will announce delays, does it mean that we don't control the programme? No, that is not what we mean," Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier told a news conference.

"We will stick to the line, we will give you transparent data on this programme," he added.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Airbus had encountered problems in drilling holes in the wings on its new A350 passenger jet, helping to drive shares in parent EADS EAD.PA down as analysts were briefed on the topic.

Bregier said the A350 programme would be "challenging to the end" and it was too early to say what effect a problem with drilling holes in the wings would have on its planned first test flight.

"I will never exclude a slight adaptation of the programme, but if we do have to adapt it, we will communicate it immediately," he said after announcing Airbus had won business worth about $16.9 billion at the Farnborough Airshow.

Bregier said the problems with software for the robot that is supposed to drill the holes meant the wings would now only be delivered to Toulouse in France from Broughton in Wales for final assembly in October, rather than September.

The virtual first flight will be completed before the end of 2012, Bregier said, referring to the simulated flight that takes place on the ground with passengers and crew.

"We will see how this develops, then we will be able to give you more information on the first flight," Bregier said.

EADS shares were down 0.4 percent in Paris at 1340 GMT.

Airbus also reaffirmed a sales target of 30 A380 superjumbos for 2012, rowing back from indications on Wednesday that the target would be a stretch.

"The goal remains 30 aircraft for the year and I think we will do it," sales chief John Leahy said, adding that the economic slowdown and concerns over fixing wing cracks on the plane were obviously weighing on customers' minds.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)