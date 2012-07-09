FARNBOROUGH, England Britain has signed a 50 million pound ($77.5 million) contract for its first flight simulator of the Airbus A400M military transporter.

The simulator will be delivered in spring 2014, ahead of the first delivery of the plane later that year to the Royal Air Force, Airbus said on Monday.

The simulator will be placed at the RAF Brize Norton base, where Britain's 22 A400Ms will be based, Airbus said.

Full flight simulators have already been ordered for France, Germany and Spain.

Prime Minister David Cameron was at the Farnborough Airshow to view the A400M, which had been due to fly at the industry event but was grounded for the second year in a row over engine problems.

($1 = 0.6449 pound)

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)