FTSE up as Barclays, RSA gains outweigh ex-divs
LONDON Britain's blue-chip index edged up on Thursday as strong showings from Barclays, Intu and RSA outweighed losses through companies going ex-dividend.
FARNBOROUGH, England Avions de Transport Regional, an aircraft maker owned by European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA and Italian company Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, said it had received 24 orders this year.
ATR said on Wednesday it had over 200 aircraft in its backlog, adding it was now responsible for two thirds of all regional aircraft to be delivered in the 50-90 seat range.
"Airlines operating in highly buoyant markets such as Brazil, Indonesia and Russia are currently developing their short-haul routes ... and ordering (ATR aircraft) in tens," chief executive Filippo Bagnato said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON Britain's blue-chip index edged up on Thursday as strong showings from Barclays, Intu and RSA outweighed losses through companies going ex-dividend.
LONDON Barclays reported a surprise increase in its capital reserves on Thursday thanks to the speedy sale of unwanted assets, helping the British bank put money aside as it braces for legal battles and worsening market conditions.
LONDON U.S. bank Morgan Stanley may initially move 300 staff from Britain following its exit from the European Union, and is scouting for office space in Frankfurt and Dublin, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.